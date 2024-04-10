Home voting for elderly begins in West Tripura Lok Sabha seat

Agartala, Apr 10 (PTI) Home voting for people above 85 years and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) started for residents of Tripura West Parliamentary constituency and Ramnagar assembly seat on Wednesday, an official said.

Among the 14.61 lakh eligible voters in Tripura West, 4,581 PWDs and elderly individuals have requested home voting assistance.

Ramnagar assembly seat falls under Tripura West Lok Sabha seat CEO Puneet Agarwal emphasised the Election Commission's commitment to inclusive elections, highlighting the availability of home voting for those unable to visit polling stations.

Under the facility, a polling party will visit the homes of eligible voters to facilitate their voting rights. It will be available for two days, April 10 and 12.

Home voting in Tripura East Lok Sabha constituency will be held on April 17 and 18 for 4,720 elderly voters and PwDs. PTI PS MNB