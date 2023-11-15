Home voting: Over 12,000 elderly and disabled voters cast votes for Rajasthan assembly polls

Jaipur, Nov 14 (PTI) More than 12,000 elderly and disabled voters cast their votes for the Rajasthan assembly elections in the first phase of home voting which began on Tuesday.

Advertisment

People aged above 80 and persons with disabilities are eligible to vote from their homes.

Under the initiative, the Election Commission sends special polling teams to the homes of such voters to record their votes in postal ballots in complete secrecy.

Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said a total of 62,927 voters in the state have applied for home voting facility as an option.

Advertisment

On the first day of home voting in the state on Tuesday, 9,687 elderly and 2,655 disabled voters cast their votes.

"Voting will be conducted at homes through postal ballots till November 19," Gupta said.

For those voters who were not home during the first phase of home voting, special polling teams will visit their homes for a second time on November 20 and 21.

Voting dates for voters associated with essential services have been fixed from November 19 to November 21.

Voting at polling booths in all 200 assembly constituencies in the state will be held on November 25 and the votes will be counted on December 3. PTI SDA SMN