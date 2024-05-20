Home Voting: West Delhi seat records highest turnout in Delhi

New Delhi: The West Delhi constituency recorded the highest number of voters availing of the home voting facility in the national capital to exercise their franchise in the Lok Sabha elections, according to data released by the poll body.

Advertisment

A total of 969 people above the age of 85 and 179 persons with disabilities (PWDs) exercised their franchise via home voting in the West Delhi constituency, the data shows.

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Election Commission, while announcing the Lok Sabha polls schedule, unveiled the 'Vote From Home' scheme, designed to facilitate the participation of citizens aged 85 and above and individuals with more than 40 per cent disabilities in the elections.

In the New Delhi constituency, 909 voters aged 85 and above and 70 from the PWD category cast their votes from home.

Advertisment

Polling for Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats will be held on May 25.

The office of the Delhi Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) began offering the home voting facility on May 16 and it will continue till May 24.

On Monday, 4,774 voters exercised their franchises from home, the data shows.

Advertisment

It also shows 549 voters in Chandni Chowk, 397 in North East Delhi, 801 in East Delhi, 430 in North West Delhi, and 470 in South Delhi have cast their votes from home.

About 88.31 per cent of eligible voters in the national capital's seven constituencies opted for the home voting facility.

Home voting involves a full contingent of polling staff and security personnel with secrecy of voting diligently maintained, a statement said.

A dedicated team of poll officials and security personnel visit the voter's residence to collect the vote and the voter is notified in advance about the visit. The entire process is videographed to ensure transparency, it said.