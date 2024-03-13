Homecoming rituals of 'gangster couple' deferred after Haryana Police cites security reasons

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) The homecoming rituals of newly-married "gangster couple" Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi and Anuradha Choudhary alias Madam Minz were deferred after the Haryana Police cited security concerns, Sandeep's lawyer said on Wednesday.

A fresh application for Sandeep's custody parole will be heard by a Delhi court on Saturday.

On March 4, Additional Sessions Judge Deepak Wason granted six hours of custody parole, from 10 am to 4 pm, to Sandeep on March 12 and three hours of custody parole, from 10 am to 1 pm, the next day for his wedding and "griha pravesh" ceremony respectively.

The rituals were scheduled at Sandeep's house in his native village Jathedi in Haryana's Sonipat district.

Sandeep's lawyer Rohit Dalal said the Sonipat superintendent of police (SP) had moved an application before the court seeking the deferment of his client's custody parole by a week due to security issues.

"Police said there were security concerns because of the resignation of former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and due to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha's Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat at Delhi's Ramlila Grounds on March 14," Dalal said.

He said the court agreed to the police's contention and directed that a fresh plea for custody parole be filed on Saturday.

"We will file a new custody parole application before the court," Dalal said.

Sandeep got married to "history-sheeter" Anuradha under heavy police deployment at a banquet hall here in Dwarka on Tuesday.

A close associate of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, Sandeep is facing more than a dozen cases of robbery, murder, attempt to murder, extortions and those lodged under the Arms Act in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, according to the Delhi Police's records.

Anuradha, once a confidante of slain gangster Anandpal Singh, has more than half-a-dozen cases related to money laundering, abduction, issuing threats and those lodged under the Arms Act pending against her in Rajasthan and Delhi. PTI MNR ALK RC