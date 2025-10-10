'Homecoming' spotlights women’s real stories of struggle and healing

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) A new book, "Homecoming: Mental Health Journeys of Resilience, Healing and Wholeness", sheds light on women’s experiences with severe mental health challenges in India.

Published by Westland Books, the anthology by social entrepreneur Neha Kirpal and Dr Nandini Murali features 11 women leaders -- including entrepreneurs, activists, psychiatrists, educators, and philanthropists -- who recount their personal journeys navigating depression, schizophrenia, chronic anxiety, bipolar disorder, OCD, suicide loss, and inter-generational trauma.

It underscores how stigma, silence, and limited access create a "95 per cent treatment gap", emphasising the importance of combining clinical expertise with lived experience to build inclusive mental health systems.

"As someone who has lived the reality of being a caregiver to a parent with schizophrenia and as a sibling suicide loss survivor, I know first-hand that sharing lived experience expertise is critical for developing mental health services and systematic change... ‘Homecoming’ brings first-person narratives to amplify and champion - mainstreaming mental health in India," Kirpal, co-founder of Amaha Health and former founder of the India Art Fair (2008–2018), said in a statement.

By weaving deeply personal stories, "Homecoming" highlights the psychological and social toll of mental illness, particularly on women, while promoting awareness, empathy, and collective action to improve mental health support in India.

In addition, it also highlights how lived experiences can inform and inspire change in families, communities, workplaces, and among mental health professionals.

"Each contributor to ‘Homecoming’ has brought their experiences with honesty and intention not just to be heard, but to highlight these challenges and push for systemic change. My hope is that these narratives move from the margins to the centre, showcasing women’s dignity, survival, and resilience, and inspiring more compassionate and responsive mental health care," said Murali, co-author and founder of SPEAK -- a mental health initiative of the MS Chellamuthu Trust and Research Foundation, Madurai.

"Homecoming", priced at Rs 499, is available for purchase across online and offline stores.