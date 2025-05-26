Homeguard commits suicide at Varanasi Police Commissionerate office

Varanasi, May 26 (PTI) A 42-year-old homeguard posted at the Police Commissioner's camp office here allegedly committed suicide by hanging, officials said on Monday.

Cantonment Police Station in-charge Rajkumar Sharma said the deceased has been identified as America Patel, a resident of Phoolpur police station area.

He had been suffering from health-related issues for a long time, he said.

On late Sunday night, Patel was found hanging in a corner of the Police Commissioner’s camp office after his colleagues began searching for him when he was not seen for an extended period, Sharma said.

Family members of the deceased informed the police that Patel had been distressed due to his health problems, which may have led him to take this extreme step, the officer added.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that further probe is underway. PTI COR ABN NB