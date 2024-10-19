Homeless man beaten to death on suspicion of theft in Delhi; 4 held

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) A woman and her three sons have been arrested for allegedly beating a 30-year-old homeless man to death on suspicion of theft in Rohini's Aman Vihar area, police said on Saturday.

The victim identified as Sandeep alias Bhura from Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh was caught when he allegedly tried to sneak into a house with the intention to burgle it, they added.

"A woman identified as Sunita and her three sons -- Sumit, Amit and Vineet -- caught hold of Sandeep and thrashed him with sticks, leaving him critically injured," a senior police officer said.

The accused then put Sandeep into an e-rickshaw and dumped him at an isolated spot and fled. Some passersby who saw them taking the injured man in the e-rickshaw informed the police.

On reaching the spot, a police team took Sandeep to the SGM Hospital where doctors declared him dead, the officer said, adding that the accused have been arrested and booked under Section 103/3(5) (murder by a group) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The deceased was a vagabond who did odd jobs as a labourer in the area, the officer added.

The police are now trying to establish the chain of events by scanning CCTV footage from the crime scene.

Sandeep's body has been kept at the SGM Hospital for post-mortem and the police are waiting for his family members to reach Delhi, another officer said. PTI ALK ARI