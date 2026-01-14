Homeless man climbs atop Guruvayur-Ernakulam Express in Kerala

Thrissur (Kerala), Jan 14 (PTI) A Jharkhand-native climbed atop the Guruvayur-Ernakulam Express while it was stopped near Pudukad railway station on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The man, said to be in thirties, is homeless and appears to be of unsound mind, railway officials added.

The reason for his actions is not known.

"Just as the train was about to depart, the man was seen standing atop it. The power supply to the overhead electric lines was immediately switched off, and with the help of locals, passengers, and railway police personnel, he was brought down safely," an officer of Thrissur Railway Police Station said.

The man has been taken for a check-up, and further action will depend on his mental health, he added.

Train services were not affected by the incident, he added. PTI HMP SSK