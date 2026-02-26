Homeless man killed in dispute over Rs 1,500 in Noida; accused held

Noida, Feb 26 (PTI) A 35-year-old homeless man was allegedly killed by his associate here following a dispute over Rs 1,500 on Thursday, police said.

The incident took place under Phase 3 police station limits, and the body of the victim was found in a drain, officials said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) Shakti Mohan Avasthy said the deceased was identified as Rahul (35), who lived on a footpath.

"On Thursday, under Phase 3 police station limits, a dead body of a 35-year-old man was found in a drain. He was killed for Rs 1,500 by the accused identified as Ravindra (30), who also lives on the footpath," Awasthy said.

According to police, Rahul and Ravindra had a dispute over a monetary transaction. "In response, the accused hit Rahul on the head with a stone and pushed him into a drain, resulting in his death," the DCP said.

The accused has been arrested and sent to judicial custody, police said.

The body was sent for post-mortem after completion of legal proceedings. Further action is underway, including a forensic inspection of the spot, they added. PTI COR KIS ARB ARB