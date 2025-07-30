Homeowners in Meghalaya to face action if properties found linked to drug smuggling: Police

Shillong, Jul 30 (PTI) Meghalaya's Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF) has issued an advisory to people, asserting that houseowners in the state will be prosecuted if their properties are found to be used by drug traffickers, an official said on Wednesday.

In the public advisory, ANTF chief and East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Giri Prasad reminded citizens that under Section 25 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, knowingly allowing one's premises or vehicle to be used for drug trafficking is a "punishable offence equivalent to direct involvement in the crime".

"All house and vehicle owners renting your property or vehicle respectively, kindly report to the nearest police station or the office of the State ANTF if there is a suspicion that your property/vehicle is being used for the purpose of drug trafficking or any other related activities punishable under NDPS Act, 1985," the SP said in the statement.

The warning comes amid rising concerns over individuals unknowingly or negligently enabling drug networks by leasing their properties without proper verification.

The police urged citizens to stay alert and act responsibly to prevent misuse of their assets and to support the state's anti-drug campaign. PTI JOP BDC