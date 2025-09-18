Kannauj (UP), Sep 18 (PTI) Former BJP MP from Kannauj, Subrat Pathak, on Thursday triggered a controversy, saying if revolutions similar to those in Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka were to erupt in India, the homes of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav would be set ablaze by people.

Speaking to mediapersons on the sidelines of an event here, Pathak said, "In Nepal, people took to the streets against corruption and dishonesty. If such a situation arises here, the nationalists will chase and thrash the anti-nationals and traitors in the streets." "If revolutions similar to those in Nepal, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka were to erupt in India, the houses of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav would be set on fire," he said.

Targeting Yadav, Pathak said the SP chief keeps boasting about an expressway built during his rule, while former chief minister Mayawati and successive BJP governments have built several such expressways.

"Despite being elected chief minister and MP, Akhilesh has no significant work to his credit for Kannauj. If he inaugurated even one project, let him name it," he said.

The Kannauj Lok Sabha seat has been considered a stronghold of the Samajwadi Party since 1998. However, in the 2019 election, Pathak wrested it for the BJP. Yadav reclaimed the family bastion in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, defeating Pathak by a margin of 1,70,000 votes.

On Yadav's recent jibe about his short stature, the former MP retorted, "People of short height often have big personalities. Former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri and his (Akhilesh) father Mulayam Singh Yadav were also short."