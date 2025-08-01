Homes under PMAY for victims of Naxal violence: Sukma woman is Chhattisgarh's first beneficiary

Raipur, Aug 1 (PTI) A tribal woman from Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, whose husband was killed by Naxalites on suspicion of being a police informer, has become the first beneficiary of a permanent house built under a special initiative of the state government, an official said on Friday.

As part of the new Chhattisgarh Naxal Surrender/Victim Relief and Rehabilitation Policy-2025, the state government under Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai has decided to provide houses to victims of Maoist violence and surrendered Naxalites through Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) scheme, he said.

"The Centre has sanctioned 15,000 houses for such beneficiaries in Chhattisgarh. The first house under this special project has been built in Oiras village under Gadiras Gram Panchayat in Sukma district. It was sanctioned to Sodi Hungi (48), whose husband Masa Sodi was brutally killed by Naxals in 2005 on suspicion of being a police informer," he said.

For nearly two decades, the family, comprising Hungi, her two sons and a daughter-in-law lived in a kutcha house vulnerable to rain, snakes and insects, a government release said.

"Hungi's name was proposed by the Gram Panchayat Gadiras after she was found eligible to get a house under this special project. After the proposal was approved, Rs 1.35 lakh was released in three installments in a phased manner in to the beneficiary's account," it said.

Due to the transparent process of the government, technical guidance and monitoring done from time to time, the house construction work was completed on July 8 this year, and Hungi has now started living in it with her family, the release said.

Hungi also benefited from other welfare schemes, including toilet construction under Swachh Bharat Mission, 90 days of paid employment under MGNREGA, ration card, Ayushman health card, and various social security benefits, it informed.

Expressing gratitude, Hungi's sons said the family was now living with safety and dignity.

"This would not have been possible without the support of the district administration, Gram Panchayat, and the PMAY. We thank CM Vishnu Deo Sai and the Centre for the initiative," they said.

The construction of homes for such beneficiaries has been progressing rapidly in Bastar region, particularly in Sukma, under the supervision of the local administration, the release said.

"This project not only reflects the government's sensitivity to victims of insurgency but also reinforces its commitment to inclusive development and peacebuilding in the conflict-affected regions of Chhattisgarh," it asserted. PTI TKP BNM