Homestay employee gang-raped, assaulted in Agra; 5 arrested

Agra, Nov 12 (PTI) A woman working in a homestay here has allegedly been gang-raped and five persons, including a woman, have been arrested for it, police said on Sunday.

The victim, who is around 25 years of age, said that an objectionable video of her was made earlier and she was blackmailed over it, they said.

The woman was also forced to drink alcohol and a glass bottle was broken on her head, they said.

Police said a purported video of the woman crying for help has also surfaced. Apart from rape charges, attempt to murder charges have also been slapped against the accused, police said.

Police said they received a call from the victim late Saturday night, following which they rushed to the homestay and took action against the accused.

The incident happened on Saturday night at a homestay, said Archana Singh, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sadar.

"Four men and a woman have been arrested after the incident. The medical examination of the victim will be done and legal action is being taken in the case.," the ACP said.

The homestay which is a rented property has been sealed, she said.

"We got a call at around midnight on Saturday from the victim who was crying for help. We rushed to the homestay and took action against the accused. The age of the victim is about 25 years old and she works at the homestay," in-charge of Basai police post, Mohit Sharma told PTI.

"She narrated the whole incident to us about being raped, and said she was beaten by the accused. They had also broken a glass bottle on her head. She was also forced to drink alcohol," he said.

"She also informed that the accused had made an objectionable video of her in the past, based on which they were blackmailing her," Sharma said.

All residents are residents of Agra, he said. A 25-year-old woman is also among those arrested in connection to the case.

"A case under IPC sections 376 (rape), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), among other relevant sections, and sections 7 and 8 of The Immoral Traffic Prevention Act has been lodged, he said.

Further legal action is being taken against the arrested accused, he added. PTI COR SKY SKY