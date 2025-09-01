Homestays to boost tourism under new bed and breakfast policy: UP minister

Lucknow, Sep 1 (PTI) UP's Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh on Monday said that homestays will become a new centre of attraction for the tourists coming to the state.

In a statement issued here, Jaiveer Singh said that the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has taken a positive initiative to provide affordable and better accommodation facilities to tourists in the entire state.

He said that under the 'Uttar Pradesh Bed and Breakfast (B&B) and Homestay Policy 2025', Lucknow residents have shown interest in registering their homes as homestays on a large scale. With this effort of the Tourism Department, visitors coming to religious and other tourist places will get the option of hotels at affordable rates.

He said that under this policy, any person around the tourist places can register their residence, with a capacity of one to six rooms, as a homestay. The maximum number of beds that can be registered is 12.

Singh said that the new policy will expand tourism facilities in the state, and locals will also get new income opportunities. Tourists will also get a family atmosphere along with cheaper facilities as compared to hotels.

Singh said that hotel rooms are not vacant at major religious or tourist places, due to which tourists face problems in staying. This new policy has been prepared to solve this problem.

The minister said that under the 'Uttar Pradesh Bed and Breakfast (B&B) and Homestay Policy 2025', about 800 homestays are expected to be built in Lucknow.

He said that financial incentives and grants have also been arranged in this policy, so that the residents of the state can be encouraged to try to earn income from their homes. PTI NAV HIG HIG