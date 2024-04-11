Homoeopathy symposium ends with call for global collaboration to enhance efficacy, acceptance

New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) The two-day homoeopathy symposium ended on Thursday with a call for global collaboration to enhance the efficacy and acceptance of homoeopathy worldwide.

Advertisment

The two-day event was inaugurated on Wednesday by President Droupadi Murmu.

The symposium was attended by a gathering of more than 6,000 participants, including doctors, scientists, researchers, academicians and students.

Dr Anil Khurana, chairperson of the National Commission for Homoeopathy, said, "Celebrating World Homoeopathy Day in India has been an opportunity to share clinical experiences and discuss policy issues for the growth of homoeopathy.” “Over time, thanks to government patronage, homoeopathy has developed a wide infrastructure, and India has become a global leader in this system of medicine. We believe that evidence-based research for translating into public benefit will further enhance the visibility of homoeopathy," Khurana said.

Advertisment

Key research activities, including homoeopathy on animals, were showcased during the sessions.

There were panel discussions on translational research, reforms in the education sector, global perspectives in homoeopathy, quality assurance in homoeopathic medicines, and interdisciplinary research.

International experts present during the event shared their experiences in the field of homoeopathic research and practice.

The symposium concluded with a valedictory session attended by many eminent personalities, who reiterated the commitment to advancing the field of homoeopathy.

The gathering underscored the importance of continuous research, quality education, and global collaboration to enhance the efficacy and acceptance of homoeopathy worldwide. PTI PLB SKY SKY