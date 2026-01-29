Honest officials must be protected from vexatious prosecution: Economic Survey

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) Honest officials must be protected from vexatious prosecution for India to have the entrepreneurial state it sorely needs, according to the Economic Survey 2025-26 tabled in the Parliament on Thursday.

It also said legal and institutional frameworks must codify protection for good-faith decision-making and clearly separate error from corruption.

The survey, tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, suggested re-orientation of the approach of agencies like the Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) besides a balance in laws relating to the prosecution of public servants.

It said not every adverse outcome is a failure of intent or competence as some are failures of hypotheses, timing, coordination and temporal dimension of accountability.

"Ex ante (based on forecasts) clarity and ex post proportionality matter more than real-time scrutiny. This may require an explicit re-orientation of the approach of agencies like the Comptroller & Auditor General and of vigilance systems. It will also need an appropriate balance in laws relating to the prosecution of public servants," the survey said.

For India to have the entrepreneurial state it sorely needs, honest officials must be protected from vexatious prosecution, it said in a chapter titled "Building strategic resilience and strategic indispensability: The role of the state, the private sector and the citizens".

"Where a complex regulatory or economic decision is being alleged to be ill-motivated but without clear evidence of quid pro quo, the answer is difficult," the survey noted, adding that the law will need to weigh this without making economic decision-making risk-averse.

In the decades ahead, India will face decisions for which there are no manuals. In each case, outcomes will depend less on the correctness of initial choices and more on the state's capacity to learn, revise and act with confidence under uncertainty, it said.

Good-faith decisions are subjected to retrospective scrutiny through audits, vigilance processes and judicial review, often without adequate recognition of the uncertainty under which they were taken, the survey pointed out.

"Policies that operate in uncharted terrain, whether in industrial strategy, financial regulation, technology governance, or social policy, cannot be optimised ex ante (based on forecasts). They must be tested, revised and sometimes abandoned. Yet Indian institutions treat visible correction as evidence of incompetence rather than maturity," it said.

The survey said that institutional forgiveness does not mean leniency nor does it imply the abdication of accountability.

"It is not a tolerance of corruption or negligence. On the contrary, forgiveness becomes meaningful only when it is paired with a clear distinction between good-faith error and malfeasance. High-capacity states draw this distinction sharply. Low-capacity states blur it, often deliberately, until fear substitutes for judgment," it said.

Historically, the states that escaped this trap did so by building institutional memory rather than institutional blame, the survey noted.

In post-war Japan, policy failures in industrial targeting were common, sometimes costly, it said.

"What mattered was not the failure itself, but whether it generated insight that informed subsequent action. The same official could preside over an unsuccessful sectoral bet and still advance, provided the reasoning was sound and the learning explicit. Career trajectories were shaped by judgement under uncertainty, not by the absence of error," the survey said.

It noted that "authoritarian systems" have achieved learning through a different route -- political insulation rather than institutional forgiveness.

"Local experimentation is encouraged, failure tolerated and success rapidly scaled — so long as political red lines are respected. This model produces speed but at the cost of transparency and often at the risk of hidden fragilities. It is not transferable to a democratic, legalistic polity like India. But it underscores a crucial point: learning is never free; it is merely paid for differently," it said.

For India, entrepreneurial safe spaces could take several forms -- mission-based cells focused on manufacturing, energy, logistics, or urbanisation; regulatory sandboxes extending beyond fintech into labour, environmental, and trade regulation; explicit legal protection for good-faith decisions; and independent ex-post review mechanisms that prioritise learning over blame, the survey stated.

"Democracy adds a layer of complexity. In democratic systems, politicians are often closer to lived realities and public sentiment, while bureaucracies provide continuity, memory and procedural integrity. The risk, of course, is that politicians drift into populism while bureaucracies drift into insularity," it said.

An entrepreneurial state requires a more subtle division of labour, the survey said.

"Political leadership must set direction and articulate priorities. Bureaucracies must discover pathways, solve problems and adapt instruments. Institutions must absorb error without collapsing into either paralysis or permissiveness. Whether a bureaucracy is becoming entrepreneurial can only be assessed through its learning capacity," it added.