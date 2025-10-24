Honesty lost, dishonesty won in 2024 bypolls: Himachal CM's dig at Congress turncoats

Hamirpur (HP), Oct 24 (PTI) Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday criticised Congress party members who voted for the BJP during the 2024 assembly bye-elections, claiming that honesty was defeated while dishonesty prevailed in Barsar town.

Speaking at a public meeting in the Barsar assembly constituency of Himachal's Hamirpur district, he expressed his disappointment over the outcome of the bypolls, stating that an attempt had been made to topple the Congress government in the state, a statement said.

"Two MLAs from the Hamirpur district switched their loyalty towards BJP, and I could never have imagined that the MLA from Barsar would be amongst them," Sukhu said, adding that the people of Barsar committed a grave mistake in the last by-election.

ID Lakhanpal, one of six Congress MLAs who cross-voted for BJP Rajya Sabha candidate Harsh Mahajan in February 2024, was re-elected from Barsar.

"The people of Sujanpur also made such a mistake in 2017 by defeating BJP's declared chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, and the people of Barsar repeated the same in 2024," Sukhu commented, noting that not a single minister was appointed from Hamirpur in 2017, which halted the district's development.

"Our government has restarted development in Hamirpur for its people," he emphasised, adding that Barsar is his home and that stalling its development was never his intention. "The development of Barsar is a contribution of the Congress. Projects worth crores of rupees are underway," he assured.

"I urge the people of Barsar to abandon political rigidity and walk with the Congress government, which focuses on development rather than doing petty politics," Sukhu said.

The chief minister also addressed the seven BJP MPs from Himachal, claiming that one was "stolen" from the Congress. He asked them to advocate for the Rs 1,500 crore disaster relief package promised by the prime minister during a visit to Kangra. "Our government is ready to accompany the BJP MPs to the prime minister to secure this relief amount," he added.

Sukhu further targeted the former BJP government regarding the allotment of industrial plots, alleging that the state's resources were wasted under the guise of "customised packages." He announced a reduction in employment opportunities in the Indian Army due to the introduction of the Agniveer scheme, but mentioned that 800 positions would soon be filled in the police department.

"During the previous government, the police recruitment examination paper was leaked out, but our government conducted recruitment with complete transparency," he reiterated.

During his one-day tour, the chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation for development projects worth Rs 41.52 crore in the Barsar assembly constituency.

He announced the upgrade of the Barsar hospital to a 100-bed facility and stated that Rs 300 crore is being allocated for the Cancer Institute at Hamirpur Medical College. Additionally, he revealed plans to open an indoor stadium and a parking facility in Barsar, as well as to introduce MA and M.Com classes in the local government college and install solar and high-mast lights in various gram panchayats and the main market.

Launching a scathing attack on the BJP, Sukhu said that during their tenure, the party constructed buildings worth Rs 1,000 crore in the name of development, which now remain unused. "Moreover, they announced the opening of 600 schools just before the general elections without making any provisions for teaching staff," he added.