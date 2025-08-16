Honey to be included in Haryana's Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana: CM

Kurukshetra, Aug 16 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that honey will be included in the price difference payment system under the state's Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana, on the lines of horticulture crops.

He said that arrangements will be made for honey sale at the Integrated Beekeeping Development Centre at Ramnagar in Kurukshetra, which will also provide storage and quality testing facilities.

A quality control laboratory will soon be set up at the centre with an outlay of Rs 20 crore, he said, adding that furthermore, the centre will be developed into a national-level institute, where advanced scientific research related to beekeeping will be undertaken.

Addressing a state-level workshop in Kurukshetra, the chief minister said beekeeping is a major source of additional income for farmers and it also enhances crop productivity.

He said Haryana is advancing at a rapid pace in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a 'Sweet Revolution'.

With cooperation of Israel, Saini said, the country's first Integrated Beekeeping Development Centre has been established in Ramnagar, where farmers are provided training.

A honey trade centre is also functioning here, through which 74,000 boxes and 3,43,000 comb sheets have been distributed so far, he said, adding that the centre also has facilities for honey processing and bottling.

Saini said the state government has formulated Beekeeping Policy-2021, which has set a target of preparing 7,750 beekeepers and producing 15,500 metric tonnes of honey by 2030.

Under this, upto 85 per cent subsidy is being provided on bee boxes, colonies and equipment, he said.

Beekeeping is an enterprise that requires minimal land, the chief minister said, adding that women and youth can adopt it.

Urging youths to launch honey brands and market them globally through online platforms, he assured that the government will provide financial support and technical guidance at every step for this. PTI CHS RUK RUK