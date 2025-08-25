Honey trap gang busted in Bareilly, woman among five arrested

Bareilly (UP), Aug 25 (PTI) Police in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Monday said they have busted a gang allegedly extorting money by honey trapping victims and arrested five people, including a woman.

Six mobile phones and a car were recovered from their possession, Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Manush Parik told reporters.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team arrested Honey alias Neha Khan, Guddu Banjara, Avdhesh, Akash and Mithlesh Gangwar near an under-construction roadways bus stand on the mini-bypass road.

Another gang member, Mohit Mishra and two unidentified accomplices are absconding, he said.

An FIR against them has been lodged in Izatnagar police station.

According to police, the gang leader Akash along with his associates allegedly trapped unsuspecting people with the help of the woman gang member and extorted large sums of money.

Honey alias Neha Khan would first contact the target and lure him to a hotel or deserted place, where the others would threaten to make photos and videos public or implicate the victim in false cases.

In the latest incident, the gang allegedly called a youth, Amit Rathore, to a hotel, abducted him in their SUC and took him to the mini-bypass road, demanding Rs 5 lakh. The victim handed them over Rs 30,000 and a gold ring.

Police said the gang had trapped several men in a similar manner earlier.

Calling the arrests a major breakthrough, officials urged people to remain alert against such rackets. PTI COR ABN NB