Honey trap gang busted in Moradabad, UP cop among three held

Moradabad (UP), Aug 20 (PTI) A honey trap gang has been busted here with the arrest of three people, including an Uttar Pradesh-112 constable, officials said on Wednesday.

Police have arrested constable Rizwan along with two others -- Iqra and Faisal -- while another accused Babar is absconding in the matter.

According to police, the gang allegedly lured a victim, secretly recorded an objectionable video of him with a woman and later used it to blackmail him.

They initially extorted Rs 35,000 through different bank accounts and eventually demanded Rs 5 lakh, threatening to implicate the victim in a false rape case, police said.

Upon receiving a complaint from a resident of Sambhal district, an investigation was launched into the matter, leading to the arrest of the three.

Circle Officer (Katghar) Ashish Pratap Singh said those arrested have been sent to jail, while efforts are on to nab the absconding accused.