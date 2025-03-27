Honeybees attack foreign tourists at Ajanta caves; Australian national suffers minor injuries

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mar 27 (PTI) Honeybees attacked a group of foreign tourists at the world-famous Ajanta cave complex in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, in which an Australian national suffered minor injuries, officials said on Thursday.

At least 10 members of the group were bitten by honeybees during the incident that occurred on Wednesday around 11.30 am, they said.

"Thirty-three foreign tourists arrived in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city by travelling in Deccan Odyssey luxury train. These tourists were on a visit to the Ajanta caves when around 10 of them were bitten by honeybees. An Australian tourist suffered minor injuries in the incident," said Jaswant Singh, a local tour operator who accompanied this group of international visitors to the world heritage site.

The incident occurred near cave number 10, he said.

"A medical team and those carrying other visitors in palanquins helped these tourists. They did not require further medical attention," he said.

Following the incident, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI)'s circle office ordered the closure of cave number 10 for visitors for some time, an official said.

"We asked the Ajanta team to shut that particular cave for visitors till the time the bees disappeared. We also contacted the forest department, urging it to take precautionary measures as there are colonies of honeybees in adjacent forest area," a top ASI official said.

The world-famous caves at Ajanta are a series of 30 Buddhist rock-cut caves, with exquisite paintings and murals. This cave complex is a UNESCO World Heritage site.