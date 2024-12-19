Honeybees attack school students in Odisha, 30 injured

Kendrapara (Odisha), Dec 19 (PTI) Nearly 30 students and some teachers of a government-run high school were injured in Kendrapara district on Thursday after a swarm of honeybees attacked them.

Advertisment

The incident happened on the premises of the school, in the Derabish block of the district, during the annual function.

The bees had erected a two-feet-long hive in a tree on the school premises.

A troop of monkeys ransacked the hive, after which the bees went berserk, a teacher of the school said.

Advertisment

The children, injured after being stung by bees, were admitted to a community health centre (CHC) at Derabish.

All of them were stable after medical attention, the inspector of Derabish police station, Kishore Tarai, said.

The annual function was suspended due to the incident, the teacher said. PTI COR BBM SBN BBM SBN