Honeytrap, blackmailing racket busted in MP’s Khargone; three women among five held

Khargone, Feb 8 (PTI) Police on Sunday exposed a honeytrap and blackmailing racket in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district and arrested five persons, including three women, allegedly involved in the illegal activity, an official said.

The gang had allegedly extorted lakhs of rupees from nearly 40 persons over the past year, police said.

Acting on a complaint by a man, who was allegedly made to shell out Rs 2.5 lakh to the accused, Sanawad police station in-charge Dharmendra Yadav led an operation and caught the accused red-handed, the official said.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer Archana Rawat told reporters that women members of the gang first lured victims through conversations and later called them to meet.

During the meetings, the official said, other gang members secretly recorded objectionable videos of the victims and later extorted money from them by threatening to make the clips viral or implicate them in false cases.

She said police are questioning the accused and making efforts to trace other persons linked to the racket. PTI COR LAL NR