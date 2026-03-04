Honour for Vidarbha, tribal community: Leaders on ex-Nagpur mayor Maya Ivnate's RS poll nomination

Nagpur, Mar 4 (PTI) Tribal leaders and BJP workers from Vidarbha welcomed the nomination of former Nagpur mayor and sitting corporator Maya Ivnate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Maharashtra, calling it an honour for the region and recognition of women from the tribal community.

Apart from Ivnate, the BJP on Wednesday announced the candidature of Union minister Ramdas Athawale, former Maharashtra minister Vinod Tawde, former member of the state legislative council (MLC) Ramrao Wadkute for the elections to the Upper House of Parliament.

Ivnate, who belongs to the tribal community, is a former mayor of Nagpur. She held the position from December 15, 2007 to December 23, 2009.

She has been active in the BJP in Nagpur for many years and has an experience of working in various positions in the party at the city as well as the state levels.

Invate has served as a member of the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST).

She was a corporator in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) in 2002, 2007 and 2012, and was elected to the post again in the civic polls held in January this year.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated Ivnate and three other candidates nominated by the BJP from Maharashtra.

Gadchiroli BJP MLA Milind Narote told PTI that the decision to send Mayatai to the Rajya Sabha is highly commendable.

"This is not merely an honour for the Vidarbha region, but a significant recognition of tribal women across the entire country," he said.

Tribal leader Devaji Tofa from Gadchiroli also expressed happiness over her nomination, saying she should use this opportunity to raise the issues of tribals and work for the welfare of tribals.

Former BJP Rajya Sabha MP and Padma Shri awardee Dr Vikas Mahatme said Ivnate's candidature was not just a joyous moment but also highly reassuring. This decision aligns perfectly with the BJP's goal of reaching the last person.

"From the grassroots of the tribal community, Mayatai exemplifies how relentless hard work and perseverance can propel one to great heights. As a Nagpur resident, we take immense pride in her achievement," he said.

Mahatme, who belongs to the Dhangar community, also expressed joy and pride that Wadkute has also been nominated for the Rajya Sabha.

He said that with Wadkute's nomination, the BJP has given representation to the Dhangar community in the Rajya Sabha for the first time since India gained independence.

It is an extremely appropriate and welcome decision, he said. PTI COR CLS NP