Honour killing case: UP court sentences couple to life imprisonment

Mainpuri (UP), Dec 12 (PTI) A court here has sentenced a couple to rigorous life imprisonment for killing their daughter for honour in 2023.

Additional District and Sessions Judge, Mainpuri, Jahendra Pal Singh on Thursday held Ashok Yadav and Rama Devi guilty and also slapped a fine of Rs 60,000 on each of the convicts, government prosecutor Pushpendra Dubey on Friday said.

The judge, however, acquitted the couple's sons Amit, Anuj and Avanish for lack of sufficient evidence, According to the prosecution, the couple along with their sons had killed their 24-year-old daughter Jyoti on January 19, 2023 and buried her body in a field.

The couple suspected that Jyoti was involved in a relationship with a man hailing from a neighbouring village.

Village guard Manoj Katheria had lodged a police complaint against the five.

Police subsequently filed a chargesheet against the five. PTI COR NAV DV DV