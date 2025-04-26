Honour to attend Pope Francis's funeral as part of Indian delegation: Goa leader De Souza

Panaji, Apr 26 (PTI) Pope Francis was a pope with a difference and touched the lives of countless people, Goa's deputy Speaker Joshua De Souza who is part of the Indian delegation attending the funeral of the departed pontiff said on Saturday.

He was honoured to attend the funeral on behalf of the Catholic community in India, he told PTI over phone from the Vatican City.

De Souza accompanied Union ministers Kiren Rijiju and George Kurian as part of the delegation led by President Droupadi Murmu at the funeral of Pope Francis who died on April 21.

"World leaders have arrived at the Vatican to pay tributes to Pope Francis. I am honoured because the President of India selected me, a man belonging to the small state of Goa, to accompany her on this important occasion," he said.

"I am proud to attend the event on behalf of the entire Catholic community in Goa and India. It was truly an honour, though the occasion was solemn," said De Souza, BJP MLA from Mapusa.

The late pope was a tall leader who worked for the community in a different way, the deputy Speaker said, adding, "He was a pope with a difference." Pope Francis was friendly, outgoing, and touched the lives of countless people, and the people's feelings towards him could be gauged from the attendance at his funeral, De Souza said.

The arrangements at the funeral were excellent, he said, adding that the delegation will leave for India in the evening. PTI RPS KRK