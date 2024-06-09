Honour to serve Modi ministry as a tribal, minority: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Kiren Rijiju, who took oath as a Cabinet minister in the third Narendra Modi government on Sunday, said he will continue to work with all sincerity and dedication to fulfil the prime minister's dream of a developed India.

Rijiju, who continues as a minister for the third consecutive time -- first as a minister of state and then a Cabinet minister -- said he is thankful to the prime minister for giving him the opportunity to serve in his ministry.

"It is a privilege and honour to serve as a minister under Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the third time," he told PTI.

Rijiju said as a tribal and a member of the minority Buddhist community and hailing from a remote state, Arunachal Pradesh, he is immensely happy to serve the people of the country.

"I will do my best with all sincerity and dedication to fulfil the dream of the prime minister for a Viksit Bharat (developed India)," he said.

Earlier, in a post on X, Rijiju said he would take oath as Cabinet minister in the Modi government and vowed to serve the nation with zeal and devotion.

"I will take oath as Cabinet minister around 7.30 pm on 9th June 2024," said Rijiju, the earth sciences minister in the outgoing government.

Rijiju said he had taken oath as a minister of state in 2014, minister of state with independent charge in 2019, and as a Cabinet minister in 2021.

"Thank you Arunachal Pradesh, @narendramodi ji, @BJP4India and people of India. I will serve the nation with greater zeal and devotion," he said.

Rijiju won a fourth term from the Arunachal West Lok Sabha seat in the recent general elections. PTI ACB SKU SZM