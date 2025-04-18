Honour values of sacrifice, selfless service: Odisha CM on Good Friday

Bhubaneswar, Apr 18 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi urged people to honour the values of sacrifice, compassion, and selfless service while observing Good Friday.

Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus.

"Let us honour the values of sacrifice, compassion, and selfless service. May the day inspire us to uphold peace, empathy and humanity," the CM said in a message on X.

Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and the Leader of the Opposition Naveen Patnaik also sent messages to the people on Good Friday.

"I along with Christian sisters and brothers of the state participate in observance of Good Friday with a resolve to move forward on the path of love, compassion and sacrifice shown by Lord Jesus," Kambhampati said in his message.

Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly Naveen Patnaik in a post on X said, "May the solemn occasion of #GoodFriday fill our lives with love, compassion and forgiveness. May the day of sacrifice guide us in the path of peace, harmony and kindness." Churches across the state on Good Friday observed the crucifixion of Jesus and his death at Calvary, official sources said.

The faithful attended different churches to worship and remember the sacrifice made by Jesus Christ.Various churches held special services and organised sermons on the huge sacrifice made by Jesus, they said.

The state has a sizable population of Christians in Kandhamal, Gajapati, Sundergarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and other districts.

According to the 2011 census, the Christian population in Odisha was estimated to be around 2.77 per cent of the total state population against 1.15 per cent in 1961. PTI AAM SBN AAM SBN