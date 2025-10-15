Honours sentiments of people on Diwali: Delhi CM on SC nod for green crackers

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday welcomed the Supreme Court decision on green firecrackers, saying it honours the sentiments of people on Diwali and also reflects a balanced approach towards environment protection.

Her remarks came after the top court allowed bursting and sale of firecrackers in Delhi-NCR from October 18 to 21.

In a post on X in Hindi, she said the Delhi government expresses its gratitude to the Supreme Court for permitting the use of green crackers in the national capital at the government’s special request.

"This decision honours the sentiments and festive spirit of the people on the auspicious occasion of Diwali, while also reflecting a balanced approach towards environmental protection. The Delhi government remains fully committed to respecting public sentiment and the vision of a clean and green Delhi. Our goal is to ensure that the festive joy continues while safeguarding the environment," she added.

Urging people to come together to celebrate the harmony of festivity and sustainability with green crackers, she stressed on working towards realising the vision of a “Green and Prosperous Delhi.”

Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra also welcomed the order, and said people will celebrate the festival of Diwali traditionally after many years. In a post on X in Hindi, he said that with the change in government in Delhi, "the ban on Hindu festivals have come to an end".

"Jai Shri Ram! With the change in government, after years, Delhiites will celebrate Diwali in the traditional way. The Supreme Court’s decision to allow green crackers on Diwali is a welcome one. Gratitude to Chief Minister @gupta_rekha ji and the Delhi government for presenting the people’s voice before the court," he said on X in Hindi.

हमारी सरकार ने जनभावनाओं के अनुरूप इस वर्ष दीपावली पर ग्रीन पटाखे चलाने का स्पष्ट पक्ष लिया और माननीय सर्वोच्च न्यायालय से आग्रह किया कि राजधानी में इस बार दीपावली पर ग्रीन पटाखे चलाने की अनुमति दी जाए।



अब जब माननीय सर्वोच्च न्यायालय ने सशर्त स्वीकृति दी है तो सभी दिल्लीवासियों… pic.twitter.com/1C3KLiksRl — Rekha Gupta (@gupta_rekha) October 15, 2025

The Supreme Court permitted the sale and bursting of green crackers in Delhi-NCR for Diwali.

Allowing the joint request of the Centre and Delhi government, a bench comprising Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran relaxed the ban on green firecrackers.