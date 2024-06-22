Hooch tragedy: Edappai Palaniswami in 'confusion,' over medicine for treatment, says TN Minister

Chennai, Jun 22 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Saturday taunted AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami as a 'medical expert' for making a claim that the state does not have stocks of an antidote to treat methanol consumption.

Subramanian said Palaniswami, the leader of opposition, is in a state of confusion over drugs, 'Omeprazole' and 'Fomepizole.' The former Chief Minister had on June 20 claimed that there was no stock of Omperazole and he had rebutted it, he said. The state has a stock of '4.42 crore (numbers that may include capsules/injections) Omeprazole.' "Today, medical expert Edappadi (Palaniswami) is confusing by stating that there is no stock of Fomepizole." The Minister said the state has an inventory of Fomepizole injection, which is more than what is needed. In a post on X, he said the people affected by consuming the poisonous arrack are being treated by adhering to the standard treatment protocol.

For treating people affected by illicit liquor, the protocol followed in central government administered JIPMER and in state government medical college hospitals of Kallakurichi, Salem and Villupuram are the same.

The Minister taunted Edappadi Palaniswami as a 'medical expert' and said if the AIADMK chief 'comes up with any new treatment protocol, that will be followed' if it could help prevent loss of lives. PTI VGN VGN ROH