Hooch tragedy: Inter-disciplinary team of doctors providing best care to patients, says JIPMER

Puducherry, June 20 (PTI) The Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) on Thursday said it is providing best possible care to patients brought from Kallakurichi in Tamil Nadu who took ill after consuming illicit liquor.

Director of JIPMER, Dr Rakesh Aggarwal said in a release that the hospital received 19 patients on Wednesday "with alleged history of consumption of illicit liquor".

Of the nineteen patients, three were brought dead and the remaining 16 were seriously ill. Ten of them required urgent ventilatory support and have been admitted to intensive care units in the hospital and they continue to remain critically ill.

The release also said, "All the patients are being provided the best possible care by inter-disciplinary teams of doctors in the hospital as per the requirements of the patients and they are also being closely monitored.

