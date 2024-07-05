Hooda alleges break down of law and order in Haryana

Ambala, Jul 5 (PTI) Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Friday alleged that law and order has broken down in the state, saying that even traders in Hisar had called for a bandh to protest against some recent incidents.

"The law and order has broken down in the state," the Congress leader alleged at a news conference here.

Replying to a question, Hooda said unemployment and crime will be eliminated on a priority basis if the Congress government is formed in the state.

The Haryana Assembly polls are due later this year.

He alleged the BJP government has failed in providing employment to the youth and security to the citizens.

"Unemployment and failed law and order is the reason why Haryana tops the country in terms of unemployment and crime. This is the reason why today the youth are agitating against recruitment scams and for job demands and the traders are agitating for security," he said.

"The traders of Hisar had also called for a bandh today against the increasing crime. The Congress supports this and promises to protect the lives and property of every citizen, including traders, if the party forms the government," he promised.

The traders observed a bandh in Hisar on Friday and shops and petrol pumps remained closed to protest against the non-arrest of assailants even after 12 days of firing of gunshots outside a car dealership by unidentified persons, who had allegedly demanded a ransom of Rs 5 crore.

The traders have alleged that after the firing incident, two owners of an automobile showroom and a car accessories shop had also received ransom demands of Rs 2 crore each from unidentified persons on their mobile phones.

Meanwhile, Hooda claimed more than two lakh posts are lying vacant in government departments in the state. "Instead of making permanent recruitment on them, the government is busy filling the posts through Kaushal Rozgar Nigam. The workers are exploited a lot in this nigam," he alleged.

"Industrial Model Township will be built in Ambala to increase investment in the private sector. Industries will flourish and expand and employment will be generated in the already established IMTs," he stated.

Hooda claimed that the public has made up its mind to teach the BJP a lesson in the assembly elections.

"The BJP has realised its defeat even before the elections... the government is making fake announcements. The BJP, which has gone back on all the announcements made in 2014 and 2019 elections, wants to trap the public in the illusion of new announcements," he said. PTI COR SUN MNK MNK