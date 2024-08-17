Hooda leads rousing welcome for wrestler Phogat as Cong, BJP compete in Haryana to honour 'daughter'

Chandigarh, Aug 17 (PTI) Congress MP Deepender Hooda led a rousing welcome for wrestler Vinesh Phogat at the Delhi airport on her arrival from the Paris Olympics on Saturday, days after his father and former chief minister Bhupinder Hooda pitched for nominating her to Rajya Sabha from Haryana.

Vinesh, 29 faced a heartbreaking exit at the Paris Olympics where she was disqualified for being overweight on the day of her 50kg final match, but the Congress and other political parties alleged that there was a conspiracy against her due to her participation in the wrestlers' stir last year.

As the election fever catches on, the issue has taken political overtones in Haryana, with Chief Minister Nayab Singh earlier declaring that the state government would felicitate Phogat with the same reward that it offers to Olympic Games silver medallists.

Deepender Hooda had vociferously supported the agitation by Phogat and other wrestlers, mostly from Haryana, against the then Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP leader Brijbhushan Sharan Singh over allegations of sexual harassment.

On Saturday, Hooda presented Phogat 'Hanuman Gada', a symbol of victory, and said she was an Olympic gold medallist in the eyes of the citizens of the country.

He sat atop a vehicle along with Phogat and other wrestlers - Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik - when they headed from the national capital towards Charkhi Dadri in Haryana, Vinesh's native place.

"Today, our sister Vinesh Phogat, the daughter of the country, who returned home like a brave warrior, was given a rousing welcome at the Delhi airport.

"In our eyes, you have been a winner in the past and will remain so in the future too. Your courage, struggle and determination have not only won the hearts of crore of countrymen but you are an inspiration to crore of youth of the country," said Hooda.

The BJP too has hailed Phogat's performance.

Speaking in Chandigarh on Saturday, Chief Minister Saini said, "I welcome the daughter as she has arrived on Haryana's land. We had said we would not leave anything lacking in her honour. She is our daughter. We are proud of her." Asked if he felt the Congress was "hijacking" the events planned for Phogat, Saini lashed out at the opposition party, accusing it of playing politics.

"The Congress plays politics as it does not have any issue. It plays such politics. I had said that day that we are proud of our daughter and she should not worry," she said.

A few days ago, senior Congress leader and Haryana leader of opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda had said that his party would have nominated Phogat to Rajya Sabha if it had required numbers.

Election for the Rajya Sabha seat from Haryana, which was vacated by Deepender Hooda after he was elected to the Lok Sabha from Rohtak, will be held on September 3.

The Election Commission on Friday announced that Assembly polls in Haryana would be held in a single phase on October 1 and the results would be declared on October 4.

Haryana is going to see a keen electoral contest mainly between the Congress and the BJP, which is aiming for a hat-trick. The Aam Aadmi Party has also said that it will contest this time. PTI CHS VSD RT RT