Hooda says farmers should get Rs 50,000 per acre for land submerged in rain

Rohtak, Aug 5 (PTI) Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda Tuesday demanded a compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre to farmers who he claimed were facing crop losses due to rain.

Hooda, a former chief minister, claimed large swathes of agricultural land got submerged in many districts.

"Thousands of acres of land have got submerged in many districts of Haryana including Bhiwani, Rohtak, Hisar, Jind, Kurukshetra, Ambala as the government failed to make any arrangements for drainage of rain water," he said.

"Due to this, farmers are facing huge losses. This time the crop has been ruined. There is no hope for the coming season as well. Therefore, to compensate for the loss of the farmers, the government should get the 'girdawari' (survey) done soon and give compensation of Rs 50,000 per acre," the Congress leader demanded.

Hooda said that not only villages and farms but even cities are facing waterlogging as the government failed to make any arrangements before the monsoon.

"Neither the sewerage was cleaned in the cities, nor drains were cleaned in the villages. The sanitation system has also been completely destroyed. Today, heaps of garbage are seen everywhere, due to which people are facing the possibility of outbreak of water-borne ailments," he said.

Meanwhile, Haryana's Transport and Energy Minister Anil Vij, said the state government has issued advance directives to address waterlogging during the monsoon and made extensive efforts for water drainage.

As a result, the situation this season remained largely under control, Vij said replying to a question by reporters in Chandigarh.

Vij, however, acknowledged "isolated incidents of waterlogging" but assured that the government will take appropriate steps wherever required.

Hooda said the Congress will raise the issues of farmers, law and order, inflation and unemployment in the upcoming Monsoon session of Haryana Assembly.

Hooda alleged industries are continuously migrating out of the state due to ruling BJP's "anti-Haryana policies".

"Recently, news came that the plywood and utensils industry of Yamunanagar and textile industry of Panipat are on the verge of closure. Now a new report has revealed that in the last three years, more than 90 rice mills of Haryana have also shifted to Madhya Pradesh.

"This is not only a shock for a state with an agriculture-based economy, but also a matter of shame for the government," Hooda said.

Hooda said the biggest reason behind industries moving out is the "increasing crime", which he said was "out of control" in the state.

"Haryana, which was number one in terms of development during the Congress government, has become number one in terms of crime today," he claimed.