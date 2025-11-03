Hooda says law and order has deteriorated in Haryana, farmers facing problems too

Chandigarh, Nov 3 (PTI) Senior Congress leader and former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday said that law and order situation in the state.

He also said farmers in the state were facing numerous problems.

Hooda chaired a meeting of party MLAs, in which the prevailing situation in Haryana was discussed, including the law and order, farmers' troubles and other issues.

"Farmers are not getting the minimum support price. They are not getting fertilisers and seeds," said Hooda, adding that the Congress MLAs will raise these issues in their constituencies and in the Vidhan Sabha during the winter session, he said.

This was the first meeting of MLAs Hooda chaired after he was appointed as the CLP (Congress Legislature Party) leader in Haryana.

Meanwhile, Haryana Congress chief Rao Narender Singh said that in addition to the meeting of MLAs, another meeting of the party's district presidents was also held.

"An experienced leader has been made the CLP leader in Haryana," Singh told reporters.

He said a Congress delegation will soon meet Haryana governor and submit a memorandum on various "burning issues", including the problems faced by farmers and common sections of the society on various fronts.

On senior party leader Sampat Singh's resignation from the party on Sunday, the Congress chief said that it was his personal decision.

When asked if he has tried to contact Sampat Singh, Rao Narender Singh said he tried but was not able to get in touch with the former. PTI SUN RUK RUK