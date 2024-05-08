Hooda should initiate process to bring down BJP govt in Haryana: JJP's Digvijay Chautala

Chandigarh, May 7 (PTI) Hours after three Independent MLAs withdrew support to the BJP government in Haryana, JJP leader Digvijay Singh Chautala Tuesday said Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda should initiate the process to "bring down the government which has lost trust of people".

Advertisment

Chautala said Hooda should immediately meet the governor and apprise him of the situation.

Three Independent MLAs withdrew support to the Nayab Singh Saini government and announced they would back the Congress, reducing the government to a minority in the state assembly.

The government which has the support of two other Independents is now two short of the majority mark in the 90-member House which has a current strength of 88.

Advertisment

Independent MLAs Sombir Sangwan (Dadri), Randhir Singh Gollen (Pundri) and Dharampal Gonder (Nilokheri) announced their decision at a press conference in Rohtak in the presence of Hooda and state Congress chief Udai Bhan.

"Hooda says the government is in a minority. He is the Leader of Opposition and should immediately meet the governor and apprise him of the developments," Chautala said.

When asked whether JJP will extend support to the Congress, Chautala told PTI over phone, "I am not saying JJP is willing to support and form a government with the Congress. At least the government that has lost trust of people, Hooda should initiate the process to bring it down." "Whether the JJP forms the government or whether the Congress forms the government, who supports whom...it is a political question," the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) leader said.

Advertisment

He also said that in addition to meeting the governor, Hooda should also open a channel of communication with the JJP, which has 10 MLAs.

"Hooda should not come with any excuse...if he says the government does not have the numbers, then what is he waiting for. Is he waiting for the BJP to manage everything?" he said.

When asked that some JJP MLAs have indicated support to the BJP even though JJP has pulled out of the government, Chautala said, "That doesn't really matter. One-third majority is with our leader Dushyant (indicating if a couple of MLAs support the BJP they will invite action)." Chautala also said, "Rather than holding a press conference in Rohtak and making it a political scene, if he (Hooda) has seriousness he should have gone to the governor's house and initiated talks with JJP which has 10 MLAs." Replying to a question, he said, "Whether no confidence can come or not is not for Hooda to decide, it is for the governor being constitutional head".

Advertisment

Meanwhile, Haryana AAP president Sushil Gupta, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls from Kurukshetra with Congress' support, also said the BJP government is in a minority.

"I request the governor that this government should be dismissed immediately," he said.

He also said Chief Minister Saini has no right to continue and should step down.

Advertisment

The INDIA bloc is winning all 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana, Gupta said.

Former MP Ajay Singh Chautala-led JJP pulled out of the coalition Haryana government in March.

The BJP has 40 MLAs, the Congress 30 and the JJP 10 in the House.

Recently, several MLAs of the JJP have come out in support of the ruling BJP. PTI SUN KVK KVK