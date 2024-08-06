Hooda slams Haryana govt over 'buying all crops at MSP' announcement

Chandigarh, Aug 6 (PTI) Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday accused the BJP government in Haryana of making "baseless" announcements which it cannot implement on the ground, saying buying all crops at MSP is also one of them.

Hooda's remarks came after Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday announced that the state government would buy 10 more crops at minimum support price (MSP) and the state cabinet on Monday gave its approval in this regard.

The Haryana government is already buying 14 crops at MSP.

Leader of Opposition Hooda said the BJP has become "so nervous" that it is unable to understand anything after seeing "a clear defeat" in the upcoming assembly elections, which are due later this year.

"The government is constantly making baseless announcements which it cannot implement on the ground. The announcement of giving MSP on all crops is also one of them," Hooda alleged in a statement.

The former CM said while announcing MSP on all crops, the BJP government even forgot that the MSP is announced by the Centre.

"It is not in the jurisdiction of the state government. The state government also announced such crops which are not grown in Haryana," he said.

"The truth is that the central government has not mentioned giving a legal guarantee to MSP anywhere in this year's budget, nor has it made any provision for it in the budget. Then on what basis is the state government making such an announcement," Hooda questioned.

If the BJP is serious about MSP, then the central government should immediately bring a bill in Parliament to give a legal guarantee to MSP, he said, adding attempts to "mislead" farmers through mere verbal promises will not succeed.

Hooda alleged that the BJP made the farmers yearn for MSP during its entire tenure. "Every time farmers had to take to the streets to get the price of crops including wheat, paddy, sunflower, millet, maize, and mustard. There has not been a single season in which the farmers have not had to stage protests," he alleged.