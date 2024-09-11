Hooda, Speaker Gupta file nominations for Haryana polls

Chandigarh, Sep 11 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta were among the candidates who filed their nominations on Wednesday for the Assembly polls.

Voting for the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana will be held on October 5 and votes will be counted on October 8.

Former Haryana chief minister Hooda was accompanied by his wife Asha Hooda, son Deepender Hooda and daughter-in-law Sweta Hooda.

Hooda filed his nomination from the Garhi Sampla Kiloi Assembly constituency in the Rohtak district.

'Havan' was performed before he filed his nomination papers.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta filed his nomination from the Panchkula Assembly segment. He was accompanied by BJP leader and Haryana affairs co-incharge Biplab Kumar Deb.

Gupta is seeking re-election from Panchkula.

Among other candidates, BJP nominee Shakti Rani Sharma filed her nomination from the Kalka seat. Later, Sharma also took out a roadshow in her constituency. She was accompanied by her husband and former Union minister Venod Sharma and her son and Rajya Sabha MP Kartikeya Sharma.

The last date for filing nominations is September 12. The scrutiny of nomination papers will be conducted on September 13 and nominations can be withdrawn till September 16.