Hooda targets BJP govt over drug abuse issue in Haryana

Chandigarh, Sep 7 (PTI) Launching a vitriolic attack on the BJP-led government in Haryana over the drug abuse issue, senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday alleged that many people lost their lives due to drug overdose during its regime in the state.

Hooda said the previous "Congress government had made Haryana happy and progressing" whereas the "BJP has made it 'Udta Haryana' in addiction".

The former Haryana chief minister was speaking to the representatives of some social organisations at his residence, said a party release.

"Our youth are dying every day due to drug abuse, but the government is neither banning drug abuse nor taking any action against the smugglers," said Hooda.

Hooda, the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, said the "government figures show that more than one lakh people are reaching the hospitals every year in the state due to drug abuse".

"In Sirsa alone, 65 people have died due to drug overdose in two years. More than 400 people have lost their lives due to drug overdose during the BJP rule," he alleged.

Hooda claimed that 13 out of 22 districts in the state are badly affected by drug abuse.

"Whereas the ground reality is that the BJP government has spread drug abuse in every village, every street, every locality," the Congress leader alleged.

"Synthetic drugs are being sold openly everywhere, but no action is taken against the drug traffickers. It is clear from this that this business is protected by the government," he charged.

Hooda said that till 2014, the number of people reaching the hospitals due to drug addiction was 1,400, which has now increased to more than 35,000 in Sirsa alone.

The Congress leader said every year about one lakh youth are reaching the hospitals for treatment due to drug addiction and many youths do not even come for treatment and ruin their entire life.

Hooda said when his party comes to power after the October 5 assembly polls, drug addiction, crime and unemployment will be curbed.

"Unemployment is the mother of drug addiction and crime. Today Haryana is number one in the country in terms of unemployment. That is why the state has also reached the first position in terms of drug addiction and crime. Now the time has come to rid Haryana of this disease," he said.

Polling in Haryana will take place on October 5 while the counting of votes for the elections to the 90-member assembly will take place on October 8.