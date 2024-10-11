Hooda's old video breaking into tears falsely claimed as his reaction post Cong's poll defeat

New Delhi, Oct 11 (PTI): A video of Congress leader Deepender Singh Hooda breaking into tears has been widely shared on social media, with users claiming that it was taken after his party suffered defeat in the just-concluded Haryana Assembly polls.

The PTI Fact Check Desk’s investigation found the viral claim to be fake. The 18-second video dates back to June 2024 when Hooda got emotional after winning the Rohtak Lok Sabha seat by over 3 lakh votes. Supporters in large numbers had gathered at his residence, seeing which Hooda got emotional.

A user on the social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter) shared this video on October 8 and wrote, "Deepender Hooda got emotional. He worked very hard for the party. His efforts will remain unforgettable. My leader Deepender Hooda ji fought a great fight. Whatever the circumstances, I will always be with you, always and always." To verify the claim, the PTI Fact Check Desk reverse-searched the keyframes of the video through Google Lens and came across an extended version of the video on the YouTube channel 'Karnal Breaking News'. The title of the video, uploaded on YouTube on June 4, stated that Hooda got emotional while meeting the workers after winning the Rohtak Lok Sabha seat by lakhs of votes.

On further investigation, the Desk also came across a June 5 report by DNA Hindi on the incident. According to the report, Hooda had lost the Rohtak seat by 7,000 votes in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but in 2024, he won by more than three lakh votes. After this big victory, a huge crowd of supporters gathered at his house, seeing which he got emotional.

PTI Fact Check Desk's investigation made it clear that the viral video had no connection with the results of the Haryana Assembly elections. The viral video is from June 2024, when Deepender Hooda won the Rohtak Lok Sabha seat. Read the full fact-check here: https://bit.ly/404cKv9 For verification or truth of any claim viral on social media, contact PTI Fact Check Desk's WhatsApp number +91-8130503759. PTI TEAM HIG