Thane, Nov 29 (PTI) Sanpada police in Navi Mumbai has registered a case against 27 persons after raiding an illegal hookah bar, an official release said here on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, police raided the joint and seized tobacco of different flavours worth Rs 35,999.

A case was registered against the manager, eight employees and 18 customers, the release said. PTI COR KRK