Hookah parlour raided in BKC, 74 persons held

Mumbai, Jun 1 (PTI) Seventy-four persons were arrested after a hookah parlour was raided in Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai in the early hours of Sunday, a police official said.

The parlour is located in building number 11 at Motilal Nehru Nagar, the BKC police station official added.

"Those arrested include customers. The raid was carried out following a tip-off that hookahs containing tobacco were being served. We seized 69 hookah pots, other items as well as Rs 3990 cash. The accused were charged under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act and released later," he said. PTI ZA BNM