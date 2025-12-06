Hoolock gibbon family rescued after four-day operation in Arunachal

Itanagar, Dec 6 (PTI) A stranded family of Hoolock gibbons was rescued after a challenging four-day operation in Horu Pahar village in Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Dibang Valley district, officials said on Saturday.

The rescued group, comprising an adult male, an adult female and a juvenile, was released inside Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary and is now under intensive monitoring.

"We spotted all three individuals near the release site on Friday morning and they appear to be in a stable condition," Divisional Forest Officer of Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary, Mito Rumi, said.

The Hoolock gibbons were trapped on a 45-metre ficus tree after agricultural expansion fragmented the surrounding canopy.

"Their habitat had been reduced to a single tree. With no canopy connectivity, the animals were being forced to come down to the ground, which is extremely dangerous for an arboreal ape," the official said.

Veterinary assessment conducted by Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) experts showed the animals were underweight.

Dr Bhaskar Choudhury of WTI, who led the veterinary team, said, "The family had been nutritionally stressed and isolated for a long time. Their survival chances would have dropped sharply without timely intervention." WTI Director Sunil Kyarong, under whose supervision the rescue was executed, said the operation demanded significant technical skill.

"Extracting gibbons from such heights requires precision, calm coordination and a deep understanding of their behaviour. Any misstep could have led to fatal falls," he said.

The state forest department acknowledged the contribution of mountaineering volunteers.

"We are grateful to Amaro Meto and Hachu Lombo for training our personnel in modern rope-climbing systems. Without these techniques, safe extraction would not have been possible," Rumi added.

Officials said more stranded families have been identified in the agricultural landscape of Denlo village.

"Given the height of trees and difficult terrain, rescue operations will continue in staggered phases over the next three months," an official said.

Highlighting the conservation significance of the species, Dr Choudhury noted that the Hoolock gibbon is India's only ape and a Schedule I species. It is a vital indicator of forest health, and habitat fragmentation is pushing these populations to the brink.

The state forest department reiterated its commitment to protect the endangered apes.

"Community support has been strong, and together we will ensure the survival of these gibbons," Rumi said.

The operation was jointly conducted by Mehao Wildlife Sanctuary officials and the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) earlier this week. PTI UPL UPL ACD