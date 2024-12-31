Hope 2025 will not be as eventful for me as 2024: CM Omar

Srinagar, Dec 31 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday hoped that 2025 will not be as eventful for him as the year gone by.

"2024 has been one hell of a year, when it was good it was amazing & when it was bad it really sucked. 2025 please go easier on my poor heart," Abdullah posted on his X handle.

Abdullah was referring to his mixed electoral fortunes in 2024, which saw him lose the Lok Sabha polls from the Baramulla seat only to bounce back and lead his National Conference to a win in the Assembly elections.

He went on to become the chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir for the second time.

Abdullah also posted a short clip of a bonfire and extended his good wishes to the people.

"Here's wishing all of you a happy, peaceful & healthy 2025. May the flames of this bonfire fill your lives with the warmth of love & happiness," he added. PTI MIJ MNK MNK