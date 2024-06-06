Hope Chhattisgarh MPs get ministerial berths, says CM Sai; appointing them sole right of PM

Raipur, Jun 6 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday said he hoped BJP MPs from the state will get ministerial berths at the Centre but added it was the sole prerogative of the prime minister to do so.

He was talking to reporters at Swami Vivekananda Airport Raipur before leaving for Delhi.

BJP won 10 of the 11 Lok Sabha seats in the recently concluded general elections, while Congress emerged victorious on one.

Asked whether Chhattisgarh MPs will get ministerial berths, Sai said, "Mauka to milega hi, aisa nahi hai ki mauka nahi milega. Lekin yeh to pradhanmantri ji ka ekadhikar hai. Banayenge to jarur (will definitely get the opportunity (for ministerial berth). It's not like that chance will not be given. But it is discretion of PM ji to decide on it. Will definitely be appointed)." Speaking about his Delhi visit, he said, "There is a meeting of all newly elected party MPs, CM's and Deputy CMs of BJP ruled states and party's state unit presidents there on Friday. I, deputy CMs (Vijay Sharma and Arun Sao), party's state chief Kiran Deo and newly elected MPs from the state are going to attend it." In Modi's second term, Surguja MP Renuka Singh was Union minister of state for tribal affairs. Sai himself had served as Union minister of state for steel and mines in Modi's first term as PM between 2014-19.

BJP leaders Brijmohan Agrawal, second term MPs Vijay Baghel and Santosh Pandey are being seen as probable ministerial candidates in Modi's third term.

Agrawal, an incumbent minister in the Sai government, was elected with a huge margin of over 5 lakh votes from Raipur Lok Sabha seat. Sitting MPs Baghel and Pandey retained their seats Durg and Rajnandgaon, respectively. PTI TKP BNM