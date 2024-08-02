Hope constitutional changes in Togo will increase Parliament's powers: Speaker Om Birla

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday met a delegation from Togo and hoped that the constitutional changes being made in that country would increase the powers of Parliament there.

A delegation of ministers, parliamentarians, constitutional court judges and advisors from Togo met Birla in Parliament House.

According to an official statement, Birla said India is ready to extend its full support to Togo in the future as well.

Recalling India's journey towards parliamentary democracy in 1947 and the process of drafting the Constitution of India, Birla said the process was a long one as the framers of the Constitution minutely studied all the major constitutions of the world and inculcated the best features into the Indian Constitution.

Referring to the process of drafting a new constitution in Togo, the Speaker hoped that the constitutional changes being made in that country would increase the powers of Parliament there.

At present, Togo has a presidential system of governance, which has been changed and now a parliamentary democratic system of governance is being implemented there.

Emphasising on the parliamentary democratic system, Birla noted that in democracy, Parliament is the reflection of the sovereign aspirations of the citizens.

On this supreme platform, the problems and concerns of people are discussed and solutions are found with collective consent, he felt.