Hope EC will publish final voter turnout data for phase 3 without delay: Cong

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) After the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress on Tuesday hoped the Election Commission would come out with the final voter turnout without any delay.

Advertisment

The Congress also said that with elections to over half the seats over, the BJP is showing nervousness and the prime minister's language is getting "more and more desperate".

"Hopefully, the Election Commission of India will publish, without delay, the final voter turnout figures for Phase III – unlike for Phase I, which took 11 days, and Phase II, which took 4 days.

"We hope that it is in the same format as it has been in previous years - with the breakup of the number of votes and number of registered voters, by assembly constituency and for each Lok Sabha," AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh said in a post on X.

Advertisment

"The undercurrent for the INDIA coalition is all set to sweep the NDA off its feet. June 4th is coming," he claimed, using the opposition bloc's tagline "Badlega Bharat, Jeetega INDIA".

Ramesh said with three phases of the elections now concluded and voting for 283 seats is over, it is very clear that for the BJP, "it is South mein Saaf, North mein Half".

"Consequently, the PM is betraying increasing signs of nervousness. His language is getting more and more desperate. He is spreading a pandemic of lies, and he’s truly resorted to running a 3D election campaign – to Distort, Divert, and Defame," he said.

Advertisment

The Congress leader claimed that the PM and the BJP have no positive campaign this time.

"The 'Modi ki Guarantee' - which the PM liberally used public funds to peddle – has been given a silent burial. The slogan of 400 paar is gone. Their Photo-festo has found zero traction. The BJP’s campaign is entirely reliant on the language of communal prejudice and hatred, with the brazen and blatant misuse of religion and religious symbols," he alleged.

In contrast, he said the Congress' positive campaign has been robust and fully fleshed out, so much so that "we have hijacked the BJP’s election campaign".

"Our Nyay Patra is the center of their campaign. Our guarantees are the focus of their desperate fearmongering," Ramesh said. PTI SKC SKC KVK KVK