Hope EU-India FTA will be concluded soon: Jaishankar after meeting German counterpart

New Delhi, Sep 3 (PTI) India would like to see its negotiations with the European Union for a free trade agreement move to a "decisive conclusion" soon, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

Jaishankar made the remarks at a joint media briefing after holding wide-ranging talks with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul.

The external affairs minister said the talks focused on boosting bilateral ties in areas of economy, climate change, defence, technology.

We appreciate Germany's aim to double trade with India, he said. The external affairs minister also appreciated Germany for addressing export control issues.

Jaishankar also welcomed Germany's interests for cooperation with India in the semiconductor sector.

The external affairs minister said Wadephul told him that Germany will put its full weight behind the India-EU FTA.

India and Germany are looking at cooperation in green hydrogen sector as well, Jaishankar said.

India's relationship with Germany is enormously important and it is growing significantly, he noted. PTI MPB DV DV