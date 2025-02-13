Hope HC decision on passports for militants' kin will be honoured: Mirwaiz Umar Farooq

Srinagar, Feb 13 (PTI) Hurriyat Conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Thursday welcomed the judgement of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh that a person cannot be denied a passport merely because his relatives were involved in anti-national activities.

"The High Court's judgment regarding issuance of travel documents raises hope among those denied passport for years on the basis of their relationship, is welcome," Mirwaiz said in a post on X.

He said thousands of people in Jammu and Kashmir were denied a passport for being relatives of militants.

"Thousands of people which includes the children and relations of militants, political prisoners and leadership in jails including mine, have been denied this fundamental right, cutting them off from educational and vocational opportunities. I hope this decision will be honoured by the rulers of the day," he added.

The Mirwaiz also claimed that he has been placed under house arrest ahead of the Shab-e-Baraat that will be observed later tonight.

"In the meanwhile for the 6th consecutive year I have again been placed under house arrest ahead of Shab-e-Baraat today!" he said. PTI MIJ RHL