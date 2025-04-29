Hope India-Canada ties improve under Mark Carney: Congress

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) After the Liberal Party led by Prime Minister Mark Carney won the federal elections in Canada on Tuesday, the Congress said both the nations must work together to address global inequalities, and hoped that India-Canada relations under Carney's stewardship would change for the better.

Carney's Liberal Party won the elections to cap a stunning turnaround in fortunes fuelled by US President Donald Trump's annexation threats and trade war.

Former Congress chief and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, said, "Congratulations to Mark Carney on becoming Canada's Prime Minister and to the Liberal Party on their decisive victory." "India and Canada share deep democratic traditions and a strong commitment to pluralism. Our nations must work together to address global inequalities and create greater opportunities for all our citizens," the Congress leader said in a post on X.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that Carney, who's an economist and a political newcomer, has served as the central bank governor of two countries.

"He is a highly accomplished finance professional and I remember his passionate commitment to multilateralism as well as to climate change issues especially. India-Canada relations under his prime ministership will hopefully change for the better," Ramesh said in a post on X. PTI SKC ARI